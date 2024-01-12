Car won’t start in the cold? Check out these tips as winter freeze hits Kansas City

Even with the upcoming bitter cold, Kansas City-area residents will still need their cars to start.

Temperatures in Kansas City are expected to drop down to minus 10 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill could feel as low as minus 30 on Tuesday.

Dealing with a car that won’t start , a flat tire, an overheated engine is stressful enough. It’s even worse shivering in dangerously cold weather. Learn how to prepare your car for the frigid temperatures and what emergency supplies to stash in your trunk.

If you have to drive to work or the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game, here’s how to keep your car running in sub-zero temperatures:

The car won’t start

Some cars do not start in the winter because it takes more battery power to get their engine to catch, said Chris Joslen, service advisor at KC AutoWorx 39th Street.

A vehicle in this situation would need to be jumped or towed.

“It’s just so dang cold sometimes that it’s difficult for vehicles to start,” said Joslen.

This is because the chemical reactions that power batteries occur slower when it’s cold out, according to Cars.com. Think about how your phone loses charge more quickly when exposed to the elements.

In the cold, electric vehicle’s driving range tends to reduce as well.

Plan ahead to keep your car rolling

Get your battery checked to make sure it’s not at the end of its life. Any battery over three years old could struggle in the cold, according to Cars.com. Many mechanics and auto parts shops will run a battery test for free, to see if the its running at full capacity.

Parking in a garage is the best way to keep your car prepared for freezing temperatures, Jolsen said.

If you park on the street, he recommended turning the engine for a few minutes before driving, to let the car warm up. This heats up the oil, reducing the risk of damaging any parts.

Other winter hazards





KC AutoWorx has also seen many flat tires from hitting the curbs of icy roads and overheated engines from parts getting brittle and breaking in the cold, Jolsen said.

To avoid a crash on frozen-over roads, the Missouri Department of Transportation recommended cleaning all windows and mirrors, slowing down and not changing lanes on bridges.

For overheating, a faulty thermostat or lack of coolant could be to blame, according to Firestone. Get towed or stay put for at least 15 minutes before driving repair shop.

Just in case you break down

Here’s what you should pack in your car for cold-weather emergencies, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Jumper cables

Sand or kitty litter to get traction in the snow

An extra blanket, gloves or hat

Flashlight

Snow scraper and shovel

Water and food