Car wound up inside a Taco Bell at 3 a.m. — then the driver vanished, NY officials say

A car wound up halfway inside a Taco Bell around 3 a.m. — then its driver vanished, New York fire officials said.

Three Taco Bell employees were working when the car drove into the window of the fast food restaurant in the early hours of Nov. 21, leaving a wake of damage, in Long Island, New York, the Islip Fire Department said in a news release.

The driver fled the partly destroyed Taco Bell on Bay Shore’s Main Street around 3:20 a.m. before authorities arrived, a Suffolk County police spokesperson told McClatchy News in an emailed statement.

After an investigation, police located and arrested Jared Higgins, 29, of Bay Shore, hours later at 2:15 p.m.

Images released by the fire department show the entire window of the store’s west side wall was taken out from the crash, leaving shards of glass scattered throughout the floor inside alongside broken tables and overturned chairs.

The three employees were left uninjured from the unexpected 3 a.m. commotion, according to the release.

Higgins was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, police said.

McClatchy News has reached out to the fire department for further comment.