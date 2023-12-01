Car wreck Friday morning closes down all westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Eagle Road

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit at mile marker 46 have been closed as Idaho State Police investigate a crash.

ISP warned drivers of the closure on social media shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, coinciding with Boise’s first measurable snowfall of the season.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash westbound on I84 at mile marker 46. All westbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off the Eagle exit. Motorists should expect delays. @ISPHeadquarters @isprccs pic.twitter.com/g2SXvVHZcy — Idaho State Police - West Idaho (@ISPWesternID) December 1, 2023

Motorists driving westbound are being diverted off I-84 at the Eagle exit, and ISP warns that drivers should expect delays.