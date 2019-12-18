Cara Delevingne shared an adorable message for Ashley Benson's birthday and included an intimate photo of them kissing in the bathtub

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
- Cara Delevingne posted a touching message to her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, for her 30th birthday.
- "There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters," she wrote on Instagram. "It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place."
- "I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," she continued. "I love you beyond words."
- Delevingne also shared a slideshow of photos that mostly feature Benson alone — but one that shows the happy couple kissing in a bathtub.
- See the post below. Use the arrows to scroll through the images.
