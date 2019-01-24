Is Cara Therapeutics a Buy?

The morbid reality of the opioid epidemic is all around us. About 30,000 people die in the U.S. each year from overdoses involving opioids; that's 82 people a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The crisis has pushed drug makers to search for abuse-tolerant pain treatments. These are often drugs that selectively target specific opioid receptors in the central nervous system that aren't likely to cause dependence, which is an all too common side effect of opioids like morphine, oxycodone, and hydrocodone that primarily target the mu-opioid receptor, known as the gateway to addiction.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) is developing a single asset belonging to a novel class of drugs called kappa opioid receptor agonists. In addition to bearing the "abuse-tolerant" label, the drug candidate has avoided other common side effects associated with traditional opioids, such as nausea, sedation, and respiratory depression. The little pharma company has impressed Wall Street in recent years but still trades at a market cap of only $600 million. Should opportunistic investors consider the stock a buy?

The therapeutic approach

Cara Therapeutics is developing its CR845 drug in five different indications. However, each clinical trial is evaluating the drug candidate's potential to selectively target kappa-opioid receptors as a way to treat either pain or pruritus, a technical term for itching.

Investors are most excited about the drug candidate's potential in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), a severe form of itching some dialysis patients suffer from. It may seem like a niche area, but an estimated 270,000 Americans suffer from the condition. Analysts think the drug candidate, branded as Korsuva in this indication, could generate over $500 million per year in peak sales.

The market opportunity, coupled with solid midstage trial results, allowed Cara Therapeutics to de-risk the drug candidate's development and potential commercialization by inking a deal in May 2018 with Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP), a joint venture between Vifor Pharma Group and the largest dialysis provider in the U.S. Fresenius Medical Care. In other words, it's a great partner for Korsuva.

Cara Therapeutics collected $70 million in upfront payments from this endeavor. It also stands to receive royalties on all sales and up to $470 million in additional milestone payments. And that's just for an injectable formulation of Korsuva. The small-cap company owns the rights to all other uses of CR845. That includes an oral formulation of Korsuva for CKD-aP and chronic liver disease-associated pruritus, in addition to intravenous and oral formulations of CR845 for post-operative pain and chronic pain, respectively.

By the numbers

As a development-stage company with all its value wrapped up in its lone pipeline asset, Cara doesn't have much to report in terms of revenue or income. However, investors can consider the company's cash position and cash burn.

The $600 million company finished September 2018 with $206 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. That was bolstered by $92 million in net proceeds from a stock offering in July 2018.