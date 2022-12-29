Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 8.8% this week, taking three-year losses to 35%

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shareholders, since the share price is down 35% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 20%. On top of that, the share price is down 8.8% in the last week.

With the stock having lost 8.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Cara Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Cara Therapeutics grew revenue at 17% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 10% per year, for three years. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Cara Therapeutics returned a loss of 18% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 24%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. Before spending more time on Cara Therapeutics it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

