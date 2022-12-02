Carabao Founder’s CJ Express Weighs $500 Million Thai IPO, Sources Say

Pei Li and Anuchit Nguyen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CJ Express Group Co., a retail chain founded by energy drink tycoon Sathien Setthasit, is considering an initial public offering in Bangkok to raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Thai supermarket company whose biggest shareholder is also Carabao Group Pcl’s chief executive officer is working with advisers on an offering that could take place as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. CJ Express’s IPO could raise $500 million to $800 million, one of the people said.

Discussions are ongoing and details of the potential offering such as size and timing could change, the people said. A representative for CJ Express didn’t respond to requests for comment.

First-time share sales in Thailand have proved relatively resilient amid a global slowdown in capital raising, with firms raising nearly $4 billion so far this year, effectively flat versus the same period in 2021, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Global IPO volumes have fallen nearly 70% year on year, due to factors including rising rates and geopolitical tensions.

Pet food maker I-Tail Corp. is expected to list this month in Bangkok and could be Thailand’s second-largest IPO this year, after Thai Life Insurance Pcl’s June listing raised about $1 billion.

CJ Express was established in 2005 and operates supermarkets as well as other retail outlets, according to the company’s website. As of Nov. 30, the company has about 900 branches in 40 provinces nationwide, and plans to expand to the other 37 provinces.

Big C Supercenter Pcl, which runs supermarkets and convenience stores in Southeast Asia, is also considering going public in the country next year through an offering that could raise more than $500 million, Bloomberg News has reported.

(Updates IPO data in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Resurgent Yen Faces Extra Boost From Insurers Chasing Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- A rush by Japan’s life insurers to protect themselves against a stronger yen may have the paradoxical effect of accelerating gains in the currency.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowStocks Churn After Big Rally

  • Platinum Mining Target Says Takeover Battle Damages Operations

    (Bloomberg) -- A South African platinum miner targeted for acquisition said a year-long takeover battle is taking its toll, and urged the Public Investment Corp. -- a key investor -- to break the impasse between rival bidders.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Myster

  • Kasperi Kapanen with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 12/01/2022

  • VW eyes Canada in search for first North America cell plant - source

    Volkswagen and its battery subsidiary PowerCo SE have begun searching for a site for the carmaker's first battery cell factory in North America, a company source told Reuters on Thursday. The source said Canada was "a logical option" for the plant, which would be VW's first gigafactory outside Europe. The move was described as an expansion of the memorandum of understanding signed between Volkswagen and mineral-rich Canada in August, in which they agreed to intensify efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt.

  • Solid Power's founding CEO steps down, Colorado battery company starts search for a replacement

    Doug Campbell's sudden departure came after he and the company's board mutually agreed it was a good time to change leadership, they said.

  • ProShares ETF Focused on Surging Battery Demand

    Issuer’s latest fund is investing in companies mining lithium, nickel and cobalt.

  • BMO Misses Estimates as Market Tumult Hits Investment Banking

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal took a hit in the fiscal fourth quarter as a chill in capital markets weighed on investment-banking revenue. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried GrillingNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Citi

  • Canada Banks’ Lending Margins in Spotlight as Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The ability to profit from higher interest rates is becoming a crucial differentiator among Canada’s big banks, with most other parts of their businesses poised to weaken as the economy slows.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid

  • Gun maker Sturm, Ruger to pay $5 special dividend, stock surges

    Shares of Strum, Ruger rallied to a 4-month high, after the company declared a special dividend of $5.00 a share

  • Airline Chairman Eyes More Gains for Stock Fueling Turkey’s World-Beating Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- After a more than 500% surge, Turkey’s national carrier has contributed the most to the country’s world-leading stock rally this year. And its chairman doesn’t see gains stopping there.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried Gril

  • Tesla Is Offering $3,750 Off a New Car. It Won’t Last.

    The EV maker doesn't usually offer sales or haggle over prices, but subsidies taking effect in January seem to have changed things.

  • Private Equity’s Debt-Fueled European Conquest Leaves Firms Weak as Slump Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in private equity activity in Europe in recent years has loaded hundreds of companies up with debt, eroded their credit ratings, and left many of them vulnerable to bankruptcy as an economic recession approaches. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions R

  • TD Tops Estimates With Rising Rates Lifting Income From Lending

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is making the most of rising interest rates, with widening lending margins lifting results.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried GrillingNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowN

  • Fed’s Bowman Sees Rates Moderating Soon But Higher Peak Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said that while policymakers may soon moderate the pace of interest-rate hikes, persistent inflation may call for a higher peak rate than she had expected a few months ago.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerNew York, Singapore Are the Wo

  • Snowflake stock drops after sales forecast that CFO admits is ‘conservative’

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. were falling more than 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the data-software company topped expectations with its revenue for the latest quarter but came up shy with its outlook.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.

    Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 20 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says

    LedgerX, which is a digital currency futures and options exchange, could transfer the money as early as Wednesday, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.