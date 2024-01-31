Caravan Convoy rolls through Baldwin County to Texas-Mexico border

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A convoy of protestors who call themselves “God’s Army” rolled through the News 5 viewing area this evening.

About 150 vehicles are on their way to Texas where a standoff continues between the state and the federal government over Border enforcement.

One by one, cars piled in at the Buc-ee’s in Loxley. Cars decked out in American flags and protest posters in the hands of many as they travel to the Texas-Mexico border.

Y-G Nyghtstorm is from the Atlanta area and is joining in on the road trip.

“We are coming across to support our border,” he said.

Brian Perras, a Florida resident, told News 5 that he stands with Texas.

“Well, we are taking back our border,” Perras said.

The ride started in Virginia Beach and the group stopped at almost every big city along the journey to get to I-10, riders we spoke with say they stopped in Baldwin County for a few different reasons.

Mike Carney, from Pennsylvania, joined in on the caravan while he was vacationing in Tallahassee.

“We have been stopping along the way; we need to refuel; we need to rest up; we need to eat,” Carney said.

Nyghtstorm told News 5 that they did not stop in Baldwin County just to take a break but to add more to their army.

“We have people joining, we have been having different stops all over the country, and people are joining, and we are welcoming them,” Nyghtstorm said.

The group will continue to pass through cities as they go picking up more people.

After about an hour of rest and the group grabbing some dinner, they all headed back on the road to continue their journey to Texas. They are scheduled to arrive in the Lone Star State in just a few days.

