Caravan park resembles 'bomb site' after floods

Caravan owners have spoken of their devastation after their "second homes" were badly damaged by Storm Babet.

Jimmy and Jean Ross' property was among dozens at the Dovecot Caravan Park, next the River North Esk, that were caught up in the extreme flooding.

The couple told BBC Scotland News they were alerted at 08:30 on Friday.

The park in Laurencekirk was one many areas in Aberdeenshire and Angus affected by the torrential rain and severe winds.

Mr Ross told BBC Scotland News: "The place is ruined.

"The water's been that high it's thrown the van off the pitch.

"It's been banging into other vans, there are holes in the side of it, the back end's falling out.

"It's a bomb site."

Ms Ross added: "It's like our second home and we got flooded last year.

"We've put a lot of effort into getting it back. We had to refit it and everything.

"For my friends as well, who have lost theirs, it's just heartbreaking."

The couple said they will try to claim the damage on their insurance.

But after that they are "finished" and won't return.

Ms Ross said: "At the end of the day, it's our little haven.

"I wish we didn't have to claim through the insurance. I wish we still had our caravan."

Alison and Bill MacAskill lost their caravan when it was washed away by flood waters

Alison and Bill MacAskill's caravan was completely destroyed.

Their static vehicle was also based at Dovecot Caravan Park.

Ms MacAskill had expected the impact of the storm to be severe but she was not prepared for the extent of the damage.

She added: "You wouldn't believe how bad this carnage is.

"There are six other couples who have lost their statics as well.

"There's about 20 other statics been flooded and damaged. It's just horrendous."

The City of Brechin Pipe Band has also been left counting the cost of the storms after its practice hall was flooded.

Craig Black, the pipe major said: "It looks like the bottom of a river at the moment, just lots of silty, muddy water lying on the floor.

"You can see how far up the wall it's been inside.

"There's water inside drums, drums that we've put on top of tables thinking that they'd be safe up there."

He said the hall, located just off River Street in the Angus town, would require a "major clear up operation".

Mr Black said: "We're going to have to contact insurance companies and have a committee get-together, as soon as possible, just to discuss how we progress, how we move forward.

"We're probably going to have to look for somewhere else to practice in the meantime.

"The hall's going to be out of use for a considerable amount of time."

He added the band had managed to remove kilts and jackets from the hall to prevent them being damaged by the damp atmosphere.

No bagpipes have been affected by the flood water as the pipers keep them at home.

Jakki Kennedy evacuated her house in Brechin on Thursday afternoon following the flood warnings.

She left her house tidy and lifted rugs to minimise the damage.

Using her smart doorbell she then watched as the street flooded and her neighbours were rescued.

She said: "Me and my daughter-in-law went down on Friday night and that's when you open it and you're squelching in the carpet.

"Obviously the water's gone but it's left its mark. It's that brown sludge stuff."

Ms Kennedy said she has been "lost" since leaving her home and has found the disruption to her daily routine difficult to deal with.

Her caravan at Eastmill Caravan Park was also damaged and she spotted it "floating about" on the news.