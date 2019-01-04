Carb up! Celebrate National Spaghetti Day today with deals and freebies

Carb fans, it's time for a little comfort.

Friday, Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day and as with other made-up food holidays, you can take advantage of some savings to mark the day.

Ranker.com, a crowdsourced rankings website, found the 10 most popular types are: fettuccine, tortellini, ravioli, penne, spaghetti, rotini, tortellini, angel hair, linguine, farfalle and elbow macaroni.

A bigger carb-laden holiday is National Pasta Day held Oct. 17 and the month of October is National Pasta Month.

According to Foodimentary.com, the average person in Italy eats more than 51 pounds of pasta every year.

Below are deals and ongoing specials including sign-up offers, available at participating chain restaurants with at least 20 locations. To be on the safe side, make sure to check with your closest location before heading out.

The deals

Here are easy ways to save on your next bowl of pasta and beyond.

Bertucci's: Sign up for Bertucci's Dough Nation at www.bertuccis.com for discounts.

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano: Join Club Biaggi's at www.biaggis.com/club-biaggis for discounts.

Buca di Beppo: Sign up for the Buca E-Club at www.bucadibeppo.com/eclub.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Locations nationwide are celebrating National Spaghetti Day Friday, Jan. 4 with a $10 special. Choose from Spaghetti Pomodoro, sautéed in classic tomato sauce or Penne Alfredo and Linguine Positano with crushed tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil. Sign up for other offers at www.carrabbas.com/offers.

Fazoli's: Loyalty members should get special offer on the rewards app Friday, according to a tweet. Sign up for the rewards program at www.fazolis.com/fazolis-rewards.

Maggiano's: For a limited time, take home a free Classic Pasta when you order any Specialty Pasta, Chef Featured Pasta or other Classic Pasta with the “Today and Tomorrow Pastas” special. Also, join the Maggiano's E-Club at www.maggianos.com/e-club and get a coupon for $10 off. Exclusions can apply.

Noodles & Co.: Get freebies, discounts and other offers with Noodles Rewards. Sign up at www.noodles.com/rewards.

Olive Garden: Join Olive Garden Rewards to earn rewards and for other discounts at www.olivegarden.com/rewards.

P.F. Chang's: Earn rewards and get discounts with the chain's reward program. Sign up at www.pfchangs.com/rewards.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Start earning freebies with Uno Rewards, which you can join at www.unos.com/rewards.

More deals: Locally owned businesses and smaller chains also may have National Spaghetti Day specials. One of the easiest ways to find out is by checking social media and looking for #NationalSpaghettiDay.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carb up! Celebrate National Spaghetti Day today with deals and freebies