Carbajal to serve suspended 12-year sentence

Sep. 10—An Olivehurst woman who was arrested in July after violating her probation requirements following a plea deal in a case involving the death of her 1-year-old son, was ordered Wednesday to serve 12 years in prison after admitting in court to violating that deal.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Eleana Mishelle Carbajal, 35, of Olivehurst admitted in court on Aug. 3 that she "violated the terms of her probation by having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 12."

Carbajal was on probation after a plea deal was made in a criminal case that involved the death of her son in 2018, the Appeal previously reported. She pleaded no contest to charges related to the death of her son in December 2018. In 2019, she accepted a plea deal made by the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

According to the plea deal, Carbajal had to complete five years of probation to avoid serving a suspended 12-year prison sentence, the Appeal previously reported. The conditions of probation included not using controlled substances, no unsupervised contact with children under 12 and completing courses related to employment, alcohol and drug use, aggression, child abuse, coping skills and behavior.

"Eleana Carbajal's conditions of probation included not being around children under the age of 12 unsupervised by a responsible party (an adult previously approved by the Probation Department)," Assistant Probation Chief Jeff Pask with the Yuba County Probation Department previously said in a statement to the Appeal. "The Sheriff's Office received a citizen phone call that Carbajal was in violation of probation. Representatives from the Probation and Sheriff's departments conducted a visit Monday and found her in violation of this specific probation condition — where she was in the presence of three children, one under the age of 12 with no other adult present."

Because of that violation, Carbajal was ordered Wednesday to serve the original suspended sentence.

"I am thankful Judge (Benjamin) Wirtschafter agreed with our position that Ms. Carbajal had squandered the opportunity she had been given," Curry said Thursday in an email to the Appeal. "Her grant of probation has been terminated and she will be sent to CDCR (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) to serve the 12-year sentence that was imposed and stayed at the initial sentencing."

Original case

Carbajal had faced jail time after an incident that occurred on the morning of Dec. 24, 2018.

According to Appeal archives, Carbajal brought her son, Marcelino, to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital that morning. An emergency room physician said the child was dead upon arrival and doctors estimated he had been dead approximately four hours, the Appeal previously reported.

Carbajal told investigators that she had left Marcelino in the bathtub unattended for five minutes. But an autopsy report indicated the child died because of a lack of oxygen as a result of being in water for 30 to 60 minutes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello cited these facts at the time in reference to the child's death being the result of neglect instead of an action taken against Marcelino.

Sorbello characterized Carbajal's actions, once she removed Marcelino from the tub, as being those of someone who was mentally disturbed. She performed CPR on the child for four hours before seeking help, Sorbello previously said.

Carbajal had no previous criminal history and her only interaction with a government agency, according to Sorbello, was when she complied with Child Protective Services, who took Marcelino away from Carbajal after he was born, due to her use of methamphetamine during her pregnancy and the child testing positive for the substance, the Appeal previously reported. Her compliance with CPS and lack of substance abuse since the birth were previously cited by Sorbello as to why her plea should be accepted and why she should be placed on probation.

"This tragic case was certainly memorable for those of us in the DA's office at the time it was prosecuted. There was circumstantial evidence that led our office to believe that Ms. Carbajal killed her child intentionally," Curry previously said. "The defense contended that the death of the baby boy was simply a tragic accidental drowning. After a hotly contested preliminary hearing before a judge, we found that the evidence best supported the crime of involuntary manslaughter, which requires criminal negligence rather than an intent to kill. We negotiated a resolution where she pleaded guilty to child abuse, involuntary manslaughter, and admitted a great bodily injury enhancement."