Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies

Summary:

CO2 sequestration can be defined as the segregation of CO2, either chemically, such as in chemical utilization, or physically, such as in geologic storage.The integrated concept from capture to sequestration is defined as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).



For both the power sector and industry, carbon capture is the only large-scale option to reduce emissions at relatively low cost while preserving the value of fossil fuel reserves and existing infrastructures. For CCUS to contribute significantly to the mitigation of CO2 emissions, it would be necessary to implement thousands of largescale CCUS projects worldwide over the coming decades, which would require a joint and dedicated effort from industry and policymakers.



National demonstration programs are an essential driver of the development of new technologies. In terms of the number of large demonstration projects, the leading countries are the U.S. and China, where numerous projects have been reported. In other countries, such as Australia and European countries, a number of ambitious projects have been developed in the past years but have been since cancelled or face serious delays.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) (2013), spending on CCUS demonstration projects in the past five years exceeded $10 billion, of which one-quarter was funded by governments, mostly in the U.S. and Canada. According to our research, China should also play a leading role in the development of carbon capture, with a high number of projects expected to come on-stream in the next five years.



Based on the large CCUS plants and projects that we have identified worldwide, we expect the combined CO2 capture capacity based on post-combustion, pre-combustion and oxy-fuel combustion to dominate in 2020 in terms of volume captured. We differentiate between the three main capture systems that can be integrated in both power plants and industrial plants and the inherent capture of CO2 that occurs in industrial processes such as in the gas processing or biofuel sector.



As of 2020, CO2 captured through inherent separation accounts for the largest volume by far and is used for a wide range of applications, from food and beverage to enhanced oil recovery (EOR).



Combined CO2 capture capacities for EOR and geological storage are expected to increase by REDACTED from 2020 to 2025. While major CO2 capacities are currently dedicated to EOR activities, the CO2 supply for geological storage is expected to increase in the upcoming years, growing on average by approximately REDACTED annually.



While considerable R&D efforts are being made to develop new pathways for converting CO2 to useful products, these emerging applications are still mostly being tested at the laboratory or pilot scale. However, Chinese companies have already started to commercialize CO2-based polymers, thus overtaking Western companies that have been researching extensively in this field for years.

