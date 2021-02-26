Carbon County man faces federal charges for child porn

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 26—A Nesquehoning man was federally indicted for distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District said Kenneth Persise, 32, was indicted on Monday by a grand jury. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 26, 2020, March 4, 2020, and June 14, 2020, Persise distributed the child porn, Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said.

The maximum penalty for the offense is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release and a fine.

This case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting.

