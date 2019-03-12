How Carbon Dioxide from the Air Could Create Fuel

From Car and Driver

According to a report released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2018, we need to cut our global carbon emissions from 2010 levels by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050 to avoid the worst effects of climate change. But fossil-fuel-powered devices are a necessity of daily life for billions of people around the globe, and the wholesale reinvention of transportation systems and infrastructure will require a level of cooperation for which modern man has rarely shown the capacity.

Carbon Engineering (CE), a Canadian clean-energy firm, says it can use carbon dioxide sucked from the atmosphere to make fuels that work in vehicles that are already on the road. The basis of CE's technology is the Fischer-Tropsch reaction, a process that combines carbon monoxide (converted from carbon dioxide by a synthetic-gas generator) with hydrogen under pressure, using a metal catalyst such as cobalt or iron to create a liquid hydrocarbon.

CE built a pilot plant in Squamish, British Columbia, and for the past year has been making small amounts of liquid fuel from carbon dioxide pulled from the air. Geoff Holmes, a business development officer with the company, says the next step is to scale up production to industrial levels. The process begins by capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, using big fans to suck air into devices designed to extract CO 2 . The hydrogen component of the Fischer-Tropsch reaction is created through the electrolysis of water, which separates the hydrogen atoms from H 2 O molecules by applying an electric current to water. Holmes says the reaction can be manipulated to create different fuel grades-from heavy waxes to gasoline-without the organic impurities found in bona fide dinosaur juice.

If CE can scale its output successfully, its fuel would offer a few advantages over other energy sources. Since this air-to-fuel technology creates liquid fuel, it can theoretically be transported and sold through existing infrastructure. Holmes says CE hopes to sell its product directly to refiners, and the company claims that the synthesized fuels add 70 to 90 percent less net carbon to the atmosphere than fossil fuels do.

The missing ingredient isn't water, carbon, or electricity. It's money. CE says its fuel will cost about $4 per U.S. gallon-much more than most people in North America pay currently (in January 2019, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was $2.23). The company hopes to attract customers in forward-thinking places like California, which runs the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program that requires petroleum providers to reduce the carbon emissions of their products.

CE may have found a Shangri-La production technique that can use the carbon dioxide produced by the combustion of its fuel in a continuous loop. But efforts to sequester atmospheric carbon in the earth could eventually eliminate CE's own fuel source. Still, mankind has been burning fossil fuels for everything from crop irrigation to transportation for centuries; too little atmospheric carbon dioxide isn't nearly as immediate a problem as too much.

