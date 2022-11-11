Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China

6
SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world’s burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions.

China’s carbon pollution was down 0.9% this year compared to 2021, while emissions in the United States were 1.5% higher, said a study by scientists at Global Carbon Project released early Friday at international climate talks in Egypt. Both are opposite long-term trends. American emissions had been steadily dropping while Chinese emissions had been rising — until this year.

In both cases, it is a reaction to the pandemic and perhaps a bit of the energy crisis created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, study lead author Pierre Friedlingstein of the University of Exeter told The Associated Press. He said those two factors make this year’s data chaotic and hard to draw trends from. China’s lockdown in 2022 to try to control renewed COVID-19 is a major factor in that country’s drop, he said.

Much of the jump was in transportation — cars and air travel — with people’s limits on travel during the pandemic wearing off, Friedlingstein said.

While global carbon pollution is still increasing, it isn’t increasing at as fast a rate as 10 or 15 years ago. But overall scientists said this is bad news because it is pushing Earth closer to hitting and then passing the globally adopted threshold of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.

“It means we better get ready to blow past the target and enter a world that humans have never experienced,’’ said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer, who wasn’t part of the research team.

Friedlingstein’s team — along with other scientific reports — figure Earth can only put 380 billion metric tons (419 U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide into the air before Earth reaches the 1.5-degree mark. That’s about 9 to 10 years worth of emissions, meaning the globe will likely hit that point around 2031 or 2032.

“The time for 1.5 is running out,” Friedlingstein said.

“This is bad news,” said Brown University climate scientist Kim Cobb, who wasn’t part of the research team. “It’s hard to see any silver lining in rising emissions, when we must cut emissions in half by 2030 to keep global warming to an absolute minimum.”

In 2022, the world is on track to put 36.6 billion metric tons (40.3 billion U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide in the air from energy and cement use, the study calculated. That’s the weight of the Great Pyramid of Giza in carbon dioxide spewed every 75 minutes.

In addition to the United States seeing emissions go up, India had a 6% increase in 2022, while Europe had a 0.8% drop. The rest of the world averaged a 1.7% carbon pollution jump.

Pollution from coal jumped 1% from last year, for oil it went up 2% and for natural gas it went down 0.2%, the report said. About 40% of the carbon dioxide comes from burning coal, 33% from oil and 22% from natural gas, Friedlingstein said.

The team calculates emissions levels through the early fall using data provided by top carbon-emitting countries, including the U.S., China, India and Europe, and then makes projections for the rest of year.

While there are limitations to projections, Oppenheimer said: “This is the A-team on CO2 emissions and the carbon cycle. They know what they’re doing.”

Carbon emissions from fossil fuels plunged 5.3% in 2020 but rebounded 5.6% last year, spurred by China, and now have completely erased the pandemic drop and are back on a slowly rising trend, Friedlingstein said.

The team also looks at overall emissions, including the effects of land use. When land use is factored in, emissions are flat, not rising slightly, he said.

—-

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Over 90 Museum Leaders Are Asking Climate Protestors to Stop Throwing Soup on Their Artworks

    The group says protestors “severely underestimate the fragility” of the works, calling them “irreplaceable.”

  • Trump Organization trial resumes with top executive's testimony about tax avoidance schemes

    The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization resumed Thursday after a 10-day break with testimony from a senior vice president at the company.

  • Meta cuts more than 11,000 workers in latest wave of tech layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta has laid off more than 11,000 employees.

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said.

  • Climate extremes are hurting Americans. We must do more | Opinion

    In Tennessee, we’re already navigating record-breaking heat waves, extreme rainfall and dangerous floods, with flash flooding last year killing 22.

  • October Was Bad News for the U.S. Drought

    Recent hot and dry conditions have only fueled the seemingly endless drought that’s pummeling the U.S. for months. October saw higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported this week.

  • Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical

    With songs by “The Greatest Showman” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, big ensemble dance numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold and special effects galore, “Spirited” it is a maximalist affair that spares no expense in its heart-on-sleeve efforts to entertain. The most egregious sin, though, is the fact that no one seems entirely sure of how to shoot a big, choreographed dance number effectively.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Nissan, Honda see profits jump, lift outlook

    STORY: At least two of Japan’s big carmakers enjoyed a strong quarter. Nissan on Wednesday (November 9) reported a 45% jump in profit. It was helped by cost-cutting, higher-margin sales and the weaker yen. That took second-quarter operating profit to around $630 million. The company raised its full-year forecast by almost 50% as a result. However, talks over its alliance with Renault remain uncertain. No agreement is now expected before a deadline next week. The talks are likely to see Renault reduce its stake in Nissan, while the Japanese firm may take a stake in its partner’s new EV unit. But Reuters sources say Nissan has expressed concerns over sharing technology. Meanwhile, Honda also saw profits jump. They were up 16% over the second-quarter, hitting almost $1.6 billion. It too was helped by the weak yen, which boosts the value of its overseas earnings. The firm also saw strong sales for its motorcycles unit. Honda too raised its outlook for the year, citing factors including the yen and moves to boost profitability. However, it said chip supplies and lockdowns remained a drag. They led to parts shortages which forced it to cut output at two factories.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at COP27 climate summit

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one of several U.S. representatives attending the United Nation's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. She spoke on Thursday about America's plan to battle climate change. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with Axios Climate Reporter Andrew Freedman about what U.S. lawmakers are doing.

  • Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump's lawyers urged a federal appeals court to uphold the special master reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Alibaba's Singles Day shopping event set to end with subdued sales and no fanfare

    As Alibaba Group wraps up the world's biggest online shopping festival on Friday, the operative word seems to be flat - potentially flat sales and flat in tone with the Chinese e-commerce giant not even holding its usual gala show. The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Alibaba has also sought for more than a year to play down hype surrounding the event as President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasises "common prosperity" - a push that seeks to eliminate growing wealth inequities and clamp down on what the Communist Party sees as excessive behaviours.

  • Khloé Kardashian Responds to Being Britney Spears' Beauty Inspo

    Britney Spears is a fan of Khloé Kardashian's glam team! On Twitter, the singer praised the reality star's look from Beyoncé’s birthday party in September. Britney tweeted, 'She’s the reason I crimp my hair now!!! How f’n hot is that...but I don’t see how hers is more puffy!!! I’m working on it...she’s beautiful!!!' Khloé's response? She was flattered, but gave all the credit to her glam squad. Khloé also tweeted Brit, 'You’re beautiful!'

  • Notable uncalled House races include Boebert, Katie Porter

    The new U.S. House majority is still undetermined, but one thing is clear: The majority party's margin will be narrow. Few people, except maybe voters in western Colorado, would have expected Republican Lauren Boebert to be in such a tight race in the rural, mountainous district. The fiery conservative and cable news figure known for her devotion to 2nd Amendment gun rights — and from Rifle, Colorado, no less — was narrowly ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch in the 3rd District, which covers 26 counties across the expansive southwestern half of the state.

  • Georgia Secretary of State announces Warnock, Walker runoff in December

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that a runoff election will be held Dec. 6 between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

  • Hurricane Nicole: A city-by-city look at what impacts Florida can expect | WeatherTiger forecast

    Nicole is launching its amphibious assault on Florida, and dangerous surge, wind, and heavy rainfall will continue to overspread most of the state.

  • Jason Momoa Strips Down and Flexes His Backside on TV

    Jason Momoa stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Wednesday and stripped down for the cameras.

  • October inflation report likely to show consumer prices increased again

    The consumer price index likely surged again in October as inflation remains near a 40-year high, continuing to inflict financial pain on millions of Americans.

  • This Is The Bread Pudding Recipe That'll Sway Even The Pickiest Eaters

    Throw together this easy recipe for traditional bread pudding with just stale bread and some kitchen staples.

  • A TikToker claimed to have been fired from Twitter with an Elon Musk meme — but many of the 14 million viewers missed the joke

    The video had 14 million views. Many didn't get the joke.