Carbon dioxide in homes, offices, and classrooms could cut our capacity for complex, strategic thinking by 50% within 80 years, scientists warn

The world's carbon-dioxide problem doesn't just affect the atmosphere — the gas is starting to fill our homes, schools, and offices, too.

Indoor levels of the gas are projected to climb so high, in fact, that they could cut people's ability to do complex cognitive tasks in half by the end of the century.

That prediction comes from three scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Pennsylvania, who presented their findings last week at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union. The study is still under peer review but available online in the repository Earth ArXiv.

The findings show that, if global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions continue to rise on their current trajectory, the concentration of CO2 in the air could more than double by 2100. Based on measurements of how humans function in spaces with that much CO2, the scientists warn, we could find ourselves scoring 50% lower on measures of complex thought by the end of the century.

That includes the ability to plan strategies, respond to a crisis, make decisions, and use new information to achieve a goal.

Brain function drops as carbon-dioxide levels rise

Beyond being to blame for Earth's climbing temperature, carbon dioxide also has direct impacts on the human brain.

That's bad news for office workers and schoolchildren. Americans spend about 90% of their lives indoors, where carbon-dioxide levels can build up quickly as we inhale oxygen and exhale CO2.

Researchers behind a 2015 Harvard paper had 24 people spend six full work days in a lab-controlled office space with varying levels of carbon dioxide. Each afternoon, the participants took part in a computer simulation in which they responded to an evolving real-world scenario, like managing a town as its mayor.

The software tracked the participants' cognitive ability as they went through the simulation. The results showed that as CO2 levels increased, participants consistently struggled with strategy, information use, and crisis response.

That backed up the findings of a similar study, which put 22 people in an office-like setting with different levels of carbon dioxide in the air and evaluated their performance on a set of tasks. As CO2 levels rose, participants showed significant decreases in decision-making ability.

Similar results have been found in schools. A 2015 study found that, across 140 fifth-grade classrooms in the southwestern US, poor ventilation and high CO2 levels were strongly correlated with lower math scores for students. An earlier study of 434 classrooms in Washington and Idaho found a similar relationship between CO2 levels and rates of student absence.

What's more, a 2018 study in China found that chronic exposure to some types of air pollution (apart from CO2) were linked to detrimental cognitive effects that got worse as participants grew older.

Scientists aren't yet sure what CO2 does in the brain that impairs cognitive functioning, but preliminary research suggests that breathing in too much of the gas can prevent your brain from using oxygen efficiently.