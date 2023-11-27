Carbon monoxide found in building in Northwest DC, linked to pool chemicals

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS officials said a carbon monoxide (CO) incident happened at a large apartment complex on Sunday evening in Northwest, D.C.

Elevated levels of CO were detected by an alarm in the basement of an apartment in the 3100 block of Connecticut Ave., N.W. Six patients were evaluated and treated, but no one had to be transported to a hospital, DC Fire and EMS told DC News Now at the scene.

The source of the CO was traced to pool chemicals that had been improperly mixed. DC Fire and EMS said the CO levels were back to normal at about 8 p.m., approximately two hours after they announced the incident on their X page.

