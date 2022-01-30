Carbon monoxide poisoning at hotel; 7 in critical condition
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. Reportedly, everyone hospitalized had been at the pool area.
The hotel was evacuated and emergency responders were called to the scene after children began going in and out of consciousness in the pool area.
At moderate levels, you or your family can get severe headaches, become dizzy, mentally confused, nauseated, or faint.
