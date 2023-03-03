Carbondale man caused 'extensive' injuries to 18-month-old, police said

Mar. 2—A Carbondale man shoved an 18-month-old boy against a crib, causing "extensive" injuries, police said.

Kassius L. Grant, of 36 N. Church St., was charged Thursday with aggravated assault of a child and is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The young boy was flown to Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville for treatment. He had fractured bones in his face and two collapsed lungs when examined at a Honesdale emergency room late Wednesday, Detective Tim Mackrell wrote in a criminal complaint. The child is "stable," Mackrell said later.

Mackrell alleged in an affidavit he learned Grant, 19, had been paramour to the child's mother and a babysitter for the baby.

The police went looking for Grant. They found him hiding in the closet of a Belmont Street home where the mother of a friend lives, Mackrell wrote in a complaint.

Grant agreed to speak with them. During a two hour and forty minutes interview, which included cigarettes and a bathroom break, Grant admitted he struck the child, the police said.

Grant had been smoking marijuana, he explained, and did not want the child in the room. At one point he "shoved" the child against the crib, which struck against the baby's face, according to his statement.

Grant is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 15.

