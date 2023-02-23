Carbondale man charged with assaulting uncle, grandmother

Feb. 22—A Carbondale man faces aggravated assault and other charges after police say he stabbed his uncle in the arm and hit his grandmother with a metal pole in separate incidents.

Donovan Michael Ramos-Perez, 22, 30 Maple Ave., was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler. His preliminary hearing is Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

Ramos-Perez's uncle, William Maldonado, told officers he was cooking dinner with his nephew Feb. 16 when Ramos-Perez stabbed him in the left arm with a kitchen knife, police said.

Maldonado, who suffered a 2 1/2 -inch laceration, told police there were ongoing issues between the two over his nephew's treatment of his grandmother, Minerva Gonzalez, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gonzalez suffered a leg injury when a metal pole Ramos-Perez threw at Maldonado during an argument hit her instead, police said.

