Carbondale man denies he raped student at Misericordia University

May 25—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Carbondale adamantly denied he raped his ex-girlfriend inside her dorm room at Misericordia University telling a Luzerne County jury he was there to help her recover from a concussion.

Jesse John Krzan, 26, said the woman invited him to her dorm room after she sent him a text message saying she passed out and struck her head in a classroom on April 29, 2021.

Krzan said the woman has a medical condition where she passes out due to rapid heart rate and high blood pressure.

The woman let Krzan inside the dormitory hall using her student identification card that is required to open exterior and interior doors.

When they reached the woman's dorm, they sat on a bed and laid down next to each other and began talking about their relationship before kissing.

Krzan said he felt there was "energy"between them and continued their relations until she told him to stop.

Krzan told the jury he did indeed stop and shortly after, the woman had a seizure type medical condition and gargling sounds from her mouth. He said he placed a pillow behind her head and raised her chin to open her airway.

When she came through, Krzan said the woman asked him, "Did you rape me?"

"I said what are you talking about? I came here to help you," Krzan testified in his own defense.

Krzan's attorney, Paul Walker, and Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Anne Elo are expected to give closing arguments to the jury Thursday afternoon before Judge David W. Lupas.

Krzan faced a three day trial this week on charges of rape of an unconscious woman, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The charges were filed by Dallas Township police on Sept. 3, 2021.

The woman testified Wednesday saying when she awakened, Krzan was on top of her telling the jury she never consented to having intercourse.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.