Carbondale man faces drug charges in Scranton

Sep. 8—A Carbondale man taken into custody last month when he was found asleep in a parked SUV in West Scranton with a child inside faces more charges after a search located crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle, city police said.

Carl M. Lambert, 45, 40 Hemlock St., was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Alyce Farrell on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other charges.

City police initially arrested Lambert on Aug. 19 after officers responded to a Meridian Avenue business for a report a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle for about 40 minutes.

Lambert, who had a 5-year-old child in the car with him and was talking with ambulance personnel when police arrived, told officers he must have fallen asleep while waiting for his girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

He told police his girlfriend, the mother of the child, was shopping inside the business but later said she was at Scranton Counseling Center and he must have forgotten when he fell asleep, the complaint said.

Lambert was taken into custody after a check found he was wanted on a probation violation and also had warrants on drug charges out of South Carolina, police said.

Lambert declined to consent to a search of the SUV, which police determined was leased to another individual who also would not consent to a search when he was contacted, the complaint said.

After a police canine detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police obtained and executed a search warrant on the SUV, the complaint said. Among the items found in the vehicle's rear cargo area were a plastic bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and a scale, police said.

In addition to possession with intent to deliver, police charged Lambert with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

Farrell set Lambert's preliminary hearing for Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

