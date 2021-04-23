Carbondale man receives lengthy prison sentence for raping child

Apr. 23—A lengthy prison sentence handed down in Lackawanna County Court could keep a convicted child rapist behind bars for decades.

Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle sentenced Raymond Eugene Taylor, 46, to 18 to 36 years in state prison on Thursday for his conviction on child rape and other charges.

He also faces lifetime Megan's Law registration after Moyle determined him to be a sexually violent predator.

Taylor raped the 4-year-old girl while babysittiing her in November 2019. He was arrested the following month after Carbondale police opened an investigation based on a report received from the county's Office of Youth and Family Services.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The case went to trial in December, and a jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor of all charges.

In an emotional statement to the court, the victim's father described Taylor as "the worst type of predator on the face of the earth."

"Do not let this monster out on the street again," he implored the judge.

Taylor did not address Moyle before his sentencing, but his attorney, Brett Riegel, asked the judge to consider that his client's last previous encounter with the criminal justice system happened in 1998.

Assistant District Attorney Bo Loughney, who prosecuted the case with Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela, urged the judge to impose decades of jail time.

Moyle praised the courage of the victim, who, she said, had the fortitude "at a very tender age" to come to court and confront her assailant.

"She showed great resiliency," the judge said, adding she hopes the girl can go on to live as normal a life as possible under the circumstances.

In addition to rape of a child less than 13, Taylor was found guilty of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and unlawful contact with a minor.

At a brief hearing prior to the sentencing, Paula Brust, the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board member who evaluated Taylor, testified the defendant met the criteria for classification as a sexually violent predator.

It is likely he will engage again in sexual crimes, she said.

Taylor is awaiting trial on similar charges involving a second child.

Just days after his December conviction, county detectives charged him with repeatedly raping a boy beginning when the child was 5 years old. The victim is now an adult in his 20s.

No date for the second trial has been set.

