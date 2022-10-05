Carbondale man sentenced for inappropriate contact with teen

Oct. 5—A Carbondale man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 to 24 months in the Lackawanna County Prison for inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Frank Christensen, 59, was sentenced by Judge Michael J. Barrasse after pleading guilty in June to indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Carbondale police arrested Christensen last October after the girl told authorities he groped her over and under her clothing during an incident in July 2020, when she was 13.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

As part of his sentence, Christensen will be required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.

— DAVID SINGLETON