Carbondale man sentenced to probation for assault

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 29—A Carbondale man was sentenced Wednesday in Lackawanna County Court to one year of probation for his role in a family fight that injured a teenage relative last year.

Judge Andy Jarbola told Bradley O'Malley, 29, to refrain from contact with the victim and to attend anger management classes.

Olyphant police charged O'Malley after he and his 17-year-old brother-in-law, who was identified by initials in court documents, got into a fight at a borough home in April 2020. The youth suffered a seizure on his way to the hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator, according to police.

O'Malley pleaded guilty April 28 to simple assault.

"I sincerely apologize for what happened — wrong place, wrong time," he told Jarbola.

— DAVID SINGLETON

