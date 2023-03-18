Carbondale mayoral and Clarks Green council candidates deemed ineligible to run in May primary

Mar. 17—SCRANTON — Former Carbondale mayor Joseph Vadella may think it's unfair, but the law is clear: His criminal record disqualifies him from holding public office, Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse ruled Friday.

Vadella, 65, hoped to seek the Democratic nomination for Carbondale mayor in the May primary. The plan was nixed after Barrasse granted a petition to strike his nominating petitions.

The judge also struck the nominating petition of Clarks Green council candidate Olga Trushina because she filed her statement of financial interest with the borough too late.

Trushina claimed her statement of financial interest was placed in a drop box at the borough's office around 3:30 p.m. on March 7, the filing deadline. Borough Manager Joanne Culbertson testified she reviewed security camera footage that showed the statement was placed in the box around 9 p.m., which would make it untimely.

Barrasse continued hearings challenging the Democratic nominating petitions for Valley View School Board candidates Tracy Grant and Alan Gillow to 9:30 a.m. Monday so he can research a legal technicality raised by their attorney, William T. Jones.

City residents John Masco Jr., Laurel Masco and Kristina Kemble challenged Vadella's nominating petitions. Their attorney, Christopher Cullen, noted the case was a carbon copy of a prior court challenge filed in 2003.

In that case, Judge Terrence Nealon ruled Vadella ineligible to run for mayor based on his 1998 guilty plea to election fraud charges and a 1997 guilty plea to federal charge of harassing a witness in the election fraud case. State election law bars people convicted of certain "infamous" crimes from holding office. Nealon found Vadella's convictions met that standard.

At Friday's hearing, Cullen cited Nealon's ruling, which he noted was upheld on appeal.

Vadella, who represented himself, argued his crimes should not be considered "infamous." He also argued that federal prosecutors assured him when he pleaded guilty that it would not impact his ability to run for future office.

"I think it's a sad day when officers of the court make a deal that is not respected in the years to come," he told Barrasse.

Barrasse said he understands Vadella feels slighted, but that does not change the fact the courts have already definitively decided he is ineligible to hold office.

"There is not a scintilla of difference between what happened in 2003 and this case," Barrasse said. "You may think it's unfair ...(but) it is settled law. I have to follow what the law is, and the law is that you are barred from serving public office."

Speaking after the hearing, Vadella said he was "disappointed for the community."

