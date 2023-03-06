Carbondale police investigate stabbing of teen boy

Mar. 6—Carbondale police are investigating the weekend stabbing of a juvenile.

A teen suffered two stab wounds to the back and one to the head during an incident around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Belmont Street and Cherry Avenue, Police Chief Brian Bognatz said Monday.

The victim, who was not identified, apparently took an Uber to Scranton after the incident, Bognatz said. Scranton police then notified his department.

The teen was treated at Geisinger Community Medical Center for his injuries and released, the chief said.

Police are canvassing the area around Belmont and Cherry for home surveillance footage anyone might have of the incident, Bognatz said.

