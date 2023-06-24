Carbondale police said mother shook infant

Jun. 23—A Carbondale mother shook her 3-month-old and fractured his skull, ribs and spine, borough Detective Tim Mackrell charged in a criminal complaint.

Brandy Lloyd, 21, is in the Lackawanna County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. She was denied bail because she was deemed a danger to herself and others, according to a court docket.

Her infant, who was flown to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, remained on a ventilator Friday but was listed in stable condition, Mackrell said.

The investigation that led to Lloyd's arrest began June 17 with a report of an injured baby at 44 Lincoln Avenue.

Lloyd denied she harmed her child and blamed her two-year-old daughter for dropping the infant.

Confronted with inconsistencies, she admitted she became upset with the baby and shook him, the police said.

She shook him on June 16 and, when she woke to the baby crying in the morning she noticed he was "not himself" and called 911.

Once the interview wrapped, the police took Lloyd into custody.

Lloyd was arraigned Thursday night by Magisterial District Judge George E. Seig, according to court filings.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled 10:45 a.m. July 5.

The case's docket does not note yet an attorney has been appointed or retained to represent her.

