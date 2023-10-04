Carbondale store offers unique snacks

Oct. 3—CARBONDALE — A small shop in the Pioneer City offers customers a taste of exotic treats from around the globe.

Owner Drew Chase launched 570 Exotics as an online business in September 2021 — selling a variety of unique snacks from Lay's Kobe steak-flavored potato chips from Thailand to Berry Whip-flavored Snickers from India — and opened the storefront location on South Main Street in August 2022.

"You definitely see some unique items — that's what I love most about this business," he said.

Chase, a Lakeland High School graduate, strives to provide local youths with innovative products. He aims to refresh the inventory at least once a month.

"The younger generation sees it all over their TikToks and Instagrams now," he said. "I wanted to be able to shoot my ideas out and be able to grow them into things bigger than myself."

The Jermyn resident, who shipped items to about 10 different countries including Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland and Iceland, was inspired to start the business after receiving some goods from a friend in Thailand.

"He was telling me this is a big industry that is popping up," said Chase, 21. "I started going to New York City a lot and it was always something that stuck in my head. From a young age, I was always computer savvy, so I decided to give it a try. I ordered a small bulk amount of items and started a website."

Chase, who has sourced items from 20 to 25 countries, hopes to expand the business in the future.

"We want to get more locations and breach into different markets," he said.

Carbondale City Clerk Michele Bannon praised Chase for starting the "neat, unique" business.

"If you ask anybody what we're like around here, I like to use the work 'eccentric,' " she said. "It fits right into who we are. I love having something like that here and I know the kids like that fun stuff."

Among Chase's favorite treats from the store is the Mountain Dew Blue Shock soda from Malaysia.

"It tastes just like a Blue raspberry slushie," he said.

