Carbondale woman accused of secret nude photo taking is charged

Sep. 20—A Carbondale woman who took compromising photographs of another woman while she was unaware was charged Wednesday with invasion of privacy, police said.

Stacey Ann Tellep, 43, took 100 photos of a woman over 37 days while the victim bathed and then sent the photos to a man in the Philippines with whom Tellep had an online relationship, Carbondale Detective Tim Mackrell said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

That man, who Tellep identified as John Bonham Yamzon, pressured Tellep to take the photographs, according to an affidavit Mackrell filed.

Attempts to reach Yamzon and Tellep were unsuccessful; a docket for the case did not show an attorney had been appointed to represent Tellep. Mackrell said it did not appear police could do much regarding Yamzon as he did not live in the United States.

Mackrell said it did not appear Tellep and Yamzon ever actually met, but he seemed to exert a level of control. Tellep told Mackrell she also sent Yamzon thousands of dollars, Mackrell said.

Tellep's phone was seized as evidence, police said.

Tellep, 104 Birkett St., is charged through a summons with eight counts of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled to first appear in Lackawanna County Central Court on Oct. 31.

