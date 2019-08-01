Has Carborundum Universal Limited (NSE:CARBORUNIV) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Examining Carborundum Universal Limited's (NSE:CARBORUNIV) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess CARBORUNIV's latest performance announced on 31 March 2019 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

CARBORUNIV's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹2.5b has jumped 15% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 20%, indicating the rate at which CARBORUNIV is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Carborundum Universal has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the IN Machinery industry of 7.2%, indicating Carborundum Universal has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Carborundum Universal’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 18%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 39% to 5.4% over the past 5 years.

Though Carborundum Universal's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Carborundum Universal gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Carborundum Universal to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

