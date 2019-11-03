Carborundum Universal Limited (NSE:CARBORUNIV) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Carborundum Universal Limited (NSE:CARBORUNIV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Carborundum Universal:

0.16 = ₹3.2b ÷ (₹23b - ₹3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Carborundum Universal has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Carborundum Universal Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Carborundum Universal's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Machinery industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Carborundum Universal compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Carborundum Universal's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:CARBORUNIV Past Revenue and Net Income, November 3rd 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Carborundum Universal's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Carborundum Universal has total liabilities of ₹3.8b and total assets of ₹23b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Carborundum Universal's ROCE

With that in mind, Carborundum Universal's ROCE appears pretty good. There might be better investments than Carborundum Universal out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.