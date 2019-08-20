Is Carborundum Universal (NSE:CARBORUNIV) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Carborundum Universal Limited (NSE:CARBORUNIV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Carborundum Universal's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Carborundum Universal had ₹957.6m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹1.29b a year prior. But it also has ₹1.92b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹963.4m net cash.

How Strong Is Carborundum Universal's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Carborundum Universal had liabilities of ₹4.05b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹502.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.92b as well as receivables valued at ₹5.19b due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹2.55b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Carborundum Universal could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Carborundum Universal has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

While Carborundum Universal doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Carborundum Universal's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Carborundum Universal may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Carborundum Universal recorded free cash flow of 43% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Carborundum Universal has net cash of ₹963m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Carborundum Universal's use of debt.