Card, Angrist and Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).

Canada-born Card took half the prize "for his empirical contributions to labour economics", the academy said. Angrist and Imbens shared the other half "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".

The prestigious prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel.

They have been awarded since 1901, though the economics prize - created through a donation from Sweden's central bank on its 300th anniversary - is a later addition that was first handed out in 1969.

While the economics award has tended to live in the shadow of the often already famous winners of the prizes for peace and literature, laureates over the years include a number of hugely influential economists, such as the Austrian-British Friedrich August von Hayek and American Milton Friedman.

($1 = 8.7275 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Mark John in London; additional reporting by Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, Terje Solsvik in Oslo, and Lindsay Dunsmuir in Edinburgh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

    Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Ressa, the 58-year-old co-founder of the Rappler news website known for its probing reportage into Duterte’s bloody anti-drugs crackdown, has been convicted of cyber libel and faces other criminal charges which courts would independently decide on. Journalists were not being muzzled in the country, he said. It was the first time the Duterte administration has publicly reacted to Ressa's victory since she won the award Friday.

  • Snowden: Deflationary Fed-Controlled CBDC Will Cause ‘Annihilation’ of Savings

    Edward Snowden recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the hypothetical central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the US Federal Reserve

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World

    America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market....

  • Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

    Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?

  • Kevin McCarthy's claim that Biden's plan will raise taxes on families making over $50,000

    "President [Joe] Biden said no one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up. That's a lie, just like he lied about Afghanistan. In fact, under his plan, an average family who earns over $50,000 will see a tax increase." - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in remarks to reporters, Sept. 30Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - President Biden has repeatedly promised that no one making under

  • What the US unemployment rate doesn’t tell you

    The true measure of unemployment depends on who you ask A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted in front of an ice-cream shop in Los Angeles, California in May 2021. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Just how healthy is the US jobs market? On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest jobs report, showing that the US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs last month while announcing that the official unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest it’s been since its frightening c

  • Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

    The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the largest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy groups, currently has over a million signatures for a petition to garner support and attention for an...

  • Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022

    The firm previously expected 5.7% gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021 and 4.4% growth in 2022, according to research released on Sunday from authors including its chief economist Jan Hatzius. They pointed to a "longer lasting virus drag on virus-sensitive consumer services" as well as an expectation that semiconductor supply likely will not improve until the first half of 2022, delaying inventory restocking until next year.

  • Petition for 4th Stimulus of $2,000 Monthly Payments Reaches 2.9 Million Signatures

    A petition for monthly stimulus checks now has nearly 3 million supporters, with pressure mounting on Congress to further economic aid programs as the Delta variant delays full economic liftoff....

  • The Labor Shortage Is Getting Worse. A Return to ‘Normal’ Looks Questionable.

    The expectation that we’re going to return to a pre-Covid labor market looks questionable. So where does that leave the Fed and investors?

  • What Dave Ramsey Gets Wrong About Stimulus Checks

    Stimulus checks have been a lifeline for Americans whose finances have been devastated by the pandemic.

  • The Number of Americans Receiving Unemployment Dropped by 55% After Labor Day

    When the American Rescue Plan was put into law in mid-March, it did more than pump stimulus checks into millions of bank accounts. It also boosted unemployment by $300 a week and extended federal programs that provided jobless benefits to the self-employed -- a group who normally would not be eligible for such aid. Not only did some unemployment recipients lose their $300 weekly boost, but some jobless workers were also kicked off unemployment completely.

  • How Unemployment Affects You (Even If You're Working)

    Rebounding from a stint of unemployment can be a frustrating thing to do. These tips should soften the blow.

  • Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries. Yellen said the actions to bring the United States into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing President Joe Biden's proposed spending initiatives.

  • Dollar hits highest vs yen in nearly 3 years as markets retain Fed taper bets

    The dollar rose to its highest in nearly three years versus the yen on Monday as investors remained confident the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying next month despite softer U.S. payrolls figures. The jobs data released on Friday pushed U.S. bond yields higher, and so the yen, which is known for being particularly sensitive to yield differentials, slipped to as low as 112.84 yen per dollar in early London trading on Monday - a level last seen in December 2018. The Japanese currency was also hurt by a slight tilt towards riskier currencies as sterling and the Australian dollar both gained slightly on the greenback, leaving the dollar's index a touch lower at 94.137, but not far from a one-year high of 94.504 touched earlier this month.

  • Inflation Casts a Longer Shadow After Week of Wild Price Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtJust because pandemic infl

  • Politics latest news: Prime Minister needs to 'bang ministerial heads together' before swaths of industry are lost, warns UK steel boss

    Treasury slaps down Kwasi Kwarteng in energy row I’m bisexual and that’s no big deal, says ‘Red Wall’ Tory MP Sausages and sandwiches ‘are no risk to EU single market’ Sturgeon accused of cover-up over Scotland’s first major Covid outbreak Lorry driver shortage and energy price rises could hit back to office drive

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Along With Fears for Global Recovery

    World oil prices continued their rise Monday, adding to fears that the global recovery could prove less vigorous than previously expected. Prices of U.S. crude oil topped $80 for the first time in seven years, with West Texas Intermediate up 2.5% to $81.3 a barrel in early European trading. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2% to $84 a barrel.

  • Global shares mixed on energy worries, weak US jobs data

    Global shares were mixed on Monday amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat.