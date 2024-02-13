Card collectors gather in Appleton to build a sense of community

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Card collectors across the board gathered in Appleton over the weekend for this month’s Card Show at the Fox Club.

Whether it was sports cards or Pokemon cards, there was something for everyone. Collectors say you can find anything from 50¢ to $500, but more than anything, these events are meant to build community.

I just enjoy this atmosphere and all of the people and their hobbies,” said Adam Bruce. “It’s been a good time, and I just enjoy collecting. That’s what it’s all about.”

The next card show is set for March 10 at the same location. The Fox Club can be found on Casaloma Drive in the city of Appleton.

