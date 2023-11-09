Card game helps students in Plymouth learn medical terms

A new card game has been designed by academics in Plymouth, to help medical students learn clinical terminology.

Wordotomy works by breaking complex terms down and revealing their roots in ancient languages.

Players identify definitions, such as 'itis' meaning inflammation, and put them together to make key terms such as 'appendicitis'.

Profits from the sale of the game will go to improving the student experience in Plymouth.

Inventor of the game, Dr Siobhan Moyes from the University of Plymouth said many students "were unaware complex terms could be understood by breaking them down into components."

Dr John Chilton, who created the illustrations, said: "By breaking words down, it makes it easier to remember and apply - by understanding the small pieces, we can better understand the whole."

One way of playing sees participants given a term, such as 'chondrocyte', and asked to define it based on the breakdown of 'chondro' meaning cartilage and 'cyte' meaning cell.

Dr Moyes believes Wordotomy could be adapted for other disciplines such as geography, in future.

"We're so pleased it's been well received so far" she said.

