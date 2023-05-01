Card skimmers targeting EBT accounts steal millions in financial aid, California cops say

A joint investigation of a theft ring accused of draining millions of dollars each month in California financial aid resulted in 13 arrests, Los Angeles police reported.

Investigators arrested 13 people accused of being involved with the fraud on April 25 at a Los Angeles motel, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The theft ring used card skimmers and ATMs to drain millions from electronic benefit transfer card accounts, such as those for food assistance, in the state, police said.

A search of the motel turned up $36,000, skimming devices, card readers and fake ID cards, police said.

They may have ties to a Romanian syndicate, the release said.

The 13 people arrested face charges including identity theft.

Police spent two years investigating the crimes in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies, the release said.

They ask anyone with information to call the Southern California High Tech Task Force at 818-374-9420.

