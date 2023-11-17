Card-skimming suspect arrested after Fresno-area investigation. He’s facing federal charges

A man is in jail after federal authorities accused him of using card-skimming devices on bank ATMs in the Fresno area.

Christos Mavrokelos, 37, was arrested Thursday after he made unauthorized cash withdrawals on victims’ debit card accounts, U.S. District Attorney Phillip Talbert said Friday in a news release.

Court records in 2022 show that police departments recovered multiple debit card skimming devices from bank ATMs that had Marvrokelos’ fingerprints on them.

In January and February 2023, he was connected by bank surveillance footage to seven incidents at a bank in Clovis where “unauthorized cash withdrawals totaling thousands of dollars were made using victims’ debit cards.”

The investigation involved FBI agents along with Clovis, Fresno and Madera police officers.

Mavrokelos was charged with two felony counts that includes unauthorized copy use and a misdemeanor offense, according to jail records.

He faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.