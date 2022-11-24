Cardano DeFi Project Ardana Halts Development, Citing Funding, Timeline Concerns

Ardana (DANA), a once-promising decentralized finance project built on perennial top-ten proof-of-stake blockchain Cardano (ADA) has halted development.

Hello Ardana community,



Unfortunately due to recent developments with regards to funding and project timeline uncertainty, the Ardana project has had to come to a halt. Our code will remain open source for builders to continue our work going forward as they wish. — Ardana - DeFi Hub of Cardano (@ArdanaProject) November 24, 2022

The project cited “funding and project timeline uncertainty” as the reason for ceasing operations, in a tweet addressed to the Ardana community yesterday.

Ardana was barely a year into development after raising $10 million last year via a funding round led by now defunct crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, Cardano’s cFund and Ascensive Assets. The project was working on stablecoin minting and foreign exchange services, and aspired to be “the MakerDAO and the Curve Finance of Cardano.”

Per the Ardano Twitter account, “Development on Cardano has been difficult with a lot of funding going into tooling, infrastructure and security. This alongside the uncertainty around development completion has led to the best course of action being halting development of dUSD.”

DANA is down 82.54% in the last 24 hours at the time of publication, currently trading at $0.01046. At its peak in November 2021, it traded at $9.2916, according to cryptocurrency data provider, Coinmarketcap.

