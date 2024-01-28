Cardell Hayes found guilty of manslaughter in killing of former New Orleans Saints player
Cardell Hayes found guilty of manslaughter in killing of former New Orleans Saints player
Cardell Hayes found guilty of manslaughter in killing of former New Orleans Saints player
Nearly eight years after the death of former Saints star Will Smith, Cardell Hayes is on trial again.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
With a healthy dose of heart and whimsy, the Sundance documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon follows two young Black women who are devoted to finding the original model for Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
Your everyday tech may be even germier than a toilet seat — yes, really. Here's how to fix that.
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
An author denied sending a request to book influencers to create sexually suggestive videos to promote his book but told Yahoo News he takes "full responsibility" for what happened.
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
Personal loan funding times can vary. Here’s what the process looks like and how long you have to wait before you're approved for a personal loan.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
The smart, safe, easy way to care for your electronics: "I used every piece of the kit," says a happy shopper.
From comfortable supportive strapless bras to lacy bandeaus, these are the best strapless bras according to experts.
Stellar cleansing products for dry hair, curly hair, thin hair, color-treated hair and everything in between.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.