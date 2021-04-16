Cardi B calls out ‘blue check Republicans’ on silence over Daunte Wright killing

Cardi B minced no words in calling out Republicans for their silence regarding the police killing of Daunte Wright and Caron Nazario’s near-fatal encounter with police in West Virginia.

In a profanity laced one-minute video clip, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar went on a tangent about the police-involved killing of a 20-year-old unarmed Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and the disturbing incident where West Virginia police officers stalked, menaced and pepper-sprayed a Black uniformed Army lieutenant.

The “Bodak Yellow” lyricist griped about the GOP reactions — or lack thereof — to the heinous incidents that has rocked America in recent days.

“This past week we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f—ingg dog by cops. Got maced, got thrown to the floor,” she said in reference to Nazario, who was pulled over after police, who approached him with guns drawn, claimed he was driving without license plates.

Later after the December incident, the police officer’s own body camera footage found the vehicle did, indeed, have temporary plates taped inside his rear window. One of the officers was fired and an investigation has been launched.

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that been on duty for 20-plus years mistake[s] a gun for a Taser,” Cardi B said of Wright’s devastating murder committed by veteran police officer Kim Potter.

“And my thing is, where the [heck] are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this mutha—ing app. Y’all not saying nothing. Y’all not complaining,” the 28-year-old, married mother of one chastised. “Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong with America besides the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

In the caption to the clip, Cardi B wrote: " Ya been real [quiet]. Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f—in joke. I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA !”

The Washington Heights-born, Bronx-raised chart-topping spitfire has previously called out critics for lambasting her music but not calling out instances of racial profiling or lobbying for gun control, adding that her music is not what’s wrong with the country.