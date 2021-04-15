Cardi B calls out 'blue check Republicans' for 'ranting' about everything except police brutality

Cardi B attends Paris Fashion Week in 2019. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Cardi B shared a video calling out "blue check Republicans" for staying silent on police brutality.

She referenced the pepper-spraying of Army Lt. Caron Nazario and the recent killing of Daunte Wright.

"Y'all are the loudest on this motherf---ing app, y'all not saying nothing, y'all not complaining."

Cardi B slammed "Twitter blue check Republicans" for being "the loudest on this motherf---ing app," yet staying silent when it comes to police brutality.

The "Up" rapper shared a video of herself on Wednesday, talking to the camera about recent acts of violence committed by police against Black people.

"This past week we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f---ing dog by cops," she began. "Got maced, got thrown to the floor - mind you, this man served this country - over some f---ing license plate that these mother----ers couldn't see. A temporary license plate."

Cardi was referring to Black and Latino Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who was still in uniform when he was pulled over in Windsor, Virginia in December. New body camera footage shows officers holding Nazario at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him.

As seen in the video, Nazario told police that he was "honestly afraid to get out" of the car during the traffic stop. One of the officers replied, "Yeah, you should be."

Virginia PD cops stopped Nazario because he didn't have a permanent rear license plate on his new car, according to a report on the incident, although he did have a temporary plate in the car window. Officials say the officer who pepper-sprayed him, Joe Gutierrez, has been fired.

In her video, Cardi also referenced the recent killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was pulled over in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota because he had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

"We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years, mistaked a gun for a taser," she said.

Protests have flared in Minnesota since Daunte Wright was killed by police on Sunday. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As seen in the bodycam footage, officers wrestled with Wright upon realizing he had an outstanding arrest warrant. Amid the struggle, former officer Kimberly Potter shot and killed him, which was apparently the result of an "accidental discharge."

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the city police department, resigned soon after and has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

"And my thing is, where the f--- are you Twitter blue check Republicans at?" Cardi continued. 'Y'all are the loudest on this motherf---ing app, y'all not saying nothing, y'all not complaining, y'all blame everything with what's wrong in America beside the police. Y'all have been very silent! What's going on?"

Although Cardi didn't identify anyone in particular, she has sparred with verified Republicans on Twitter in the past, including conservative pundit Ben Shapiro and self-proclaimed "conservative lightning rod" Candace Owens.

In the video's caption, the "WAP" star wrote, "Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f---in joke. I don't ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what's REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA !"

