Cardi B calls out Republicans for silence over Daunte Wright shooting: ‘What’s going on?’

File image: Cardi B attends “The Road to F9” Global Fan Extravaganza (Getty Images)

Cardi B has condemned Republicans in the wake of the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, as well as the harassment of Caron Nazario, in a brief video shared on social media.

This week, bodycam footage showed a police officer fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. Wright was pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Ex-police officer Kim Potter is facing manslaughter charges after the killing of Wright, who was unarmed. Authorities say she mistakenly fired her gun thinking it was her Taser.

The shooting took place just miles away from where George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

Last week, Nazario – a Black and Latino second lieutenant in the US – was pulled over and pepper-sprayed by police who refused to provide a reason for the traffic stop.

He filed a lawsuit in which he claimed he was the victim of racial profiling.

“This past week, we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f***ing dog by cops,” Cardi B said in the video of Nazario.

“[He] got maced, got thrown to the floor—mind you, this man served this country—over some fu***ng license plates that these m**********s couldn’t see, temporary license plates.”

Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a fuckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA ! pic.twitter.com/z3Lyf1GGZb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 14, 2021

From there, the Grammy-winning artist turned her focus to the killing of Wright.

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years mistakes a gun for a Taser,” she said.

“My thing is, where the f**k are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this m***********g app. Y’all not saying nothing. Y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America besides the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

The Bronx rapper captioned her post: “Ya been real quiet. Twitter Blue-check Republicans are a f*****g joke. I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA!”

Earlier this year, the “WAP” singer slammed Republicans in a new interview, alleging them of creating controversy against her hit song.

