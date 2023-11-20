Cardi B declines to endorse Biden, pointing to spending on wars

Rapper and actress Cardi B declined to lend her endorsement to President Biden’s 2024 reelection effort, noting New York City’s recent public service cuts and the country providing resources to Israel and Ukraine.

In an Instagram Live on Saturday, the Bronx-born emcee — who endorsed Biden in 2020 — contrasted budget cuts in her hometown with the U.S. providing aid for war efforts in Ukraine and Israel. New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced a sweeping budget cut last week across all city agencies and departments including city schools, public libraries, police, and sanitation departments.

The city said the reasoning behind the budget cuts was due to the ongoing migrant crisis in the city.

“In New York there is a $120 million budget cut. There’s a $120 million budget cut in New York that is going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. You know I don’t give a f‑‑‑ about the cops, but like, it is what it is,” the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, said during her Instagram Live. “There’s going to be a $120 million budget cut with schools, with the libraries and the cops and the police department, and a $5 million budget cut in sanitation.”

“We’re going to be drowning with rats. We’re going to be drowning in f‑‑‑ing rats. So we are going to be having our budget cut on this shit,” Cardi B said.

New York City officials have said the city’s Education Department would be cut by $547 million this fiscal year and $600 million next year, according to The New York Times.

Cardi B also called out the Biden administration, questioning how the U.S. can send aid to “fund two wars” while New York City departments and agencies lost their budget.

“I’m not endorsing no f‑‑‑ing presidents no more, because how is there a $100 million budget cut in New York City for f‑‑‑ing schools, library, police safety, and sanitation?” Cardi B said.

“Yet, Joe Biden is talking about like, ‘Yeah, we could fund two wars. We could fund two wars.’ Motherf‑‑‑er is talking about, ‘We don’t got it, but we got it, and we’re the greatest nation.’ No the f‑‑‑ we’re not! We’re going through some shit right now!” she continued.

Cardi B’s comments come as Biden has lost ground with young voters in some recent polling, and as he has faced backlash from young Americans and activists over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Both countries have been in wars in the past year, as Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel last month.

