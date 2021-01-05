Cardi B defends her decision to not let 2-year-old daughter Kulture listen to 'WAP': 'I'm a very sexual person but not around my child'

Cardi B attends the pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 25, 2020. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • Cardi B responded to criticism that she doesn't let her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, listen to "WAP." 

  • A Twitter user retweeted a video of Cardi turning off the hit single when Kulture walks in the room, along with the caption, "So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can?" 

  • The user also accused Cardi of having an "agenda" to promote her record label. 

  • Cardi responded in a separate tweet, telling the user, "Ya needs to stop with this already! I'm not jojosiwa! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults." 

  • "I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be," the rapper added. 

Cardi B defended her decision to not let her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, listen to "WAP" after a Twitter user criticized her. 

On Monday, user @Mo_fierce retweeted a video of Cardi dancing and singing along to "WAP," before turning off the song as soon as Kulture walks in the room. 

"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can ?" @Mo_fierce wrote. She also tagged Cardi in the tweet, and accused the rapper of having an "agenda" to promote her record label. 

The "Money" rapper responded in a separate tweet, begging fans to "stop with this already" as she doesn't have the same brand as someone like JoJo Siwa, a 17-year-old dancer and YouTuber. 

"I don't make music for kids I make music for adults," Cardi wrote. "Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see."

She added: "I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be." 

In a subsequent tweet, she pointed out that there are "moms who are strippers" but that doesn't "mean they do it around their kids." She also said this shouldn't be a "debate" as it was "pretty much common sense."

This isn't the first time Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit single has come under fire. 

Shortly after the music video and song premiered in August, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro condemned the lyrics, saying: "This is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it's 'cause you're a misogynist, see?"

The song also drew the ire of James Bradley, a Republican currently running for California Congress. 

"#WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!" Bradley wrote.

Cardi later responded to the conservative criticism, tweeting, "I can't believe conservatives soo mad about WAP," along with a collection of fan-made memes about Shapiro's interpretation of the song. 

Read the original article on Insider

