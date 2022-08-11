Cardi B Flaunts Her Long Natural Hair On TikTok: ‘I Been Using Secret Vegetable Water’

Cardi B recently thrilled her fans once again by sharing her astonishing hair growth.

The 29-year-old “Press” artist gave fans a hair update on her social media platforms and shared that she has been using “secret vegetable water” to promote her hair growth.

@iamcardib I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago ♬ 3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf – Jools TV

Cardi’s Hair Growth Journey

Over the years, Cardi B’s hair growth journey has fascinated many people and inspired others to replicate her hair care routine. Back in November of last year, Cardi took to Instagram to share a montage of photos that paid tribute to how much her hair has grown over the years.

“Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and a couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true.”

“A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and TikTok about how to care for our hair better,” she continued. “I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair. And ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

Her Consistent Effort

Cardi B has been open about the consistent effort that she pours into nurturing her hair. And this is not the first time that she has shared her hair care regimen.

Previously, she shared that by drinking alkaline water and using a hair mask that consists of avocados, Shea Moisture Argan Oil, mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, honey, and a banana, she was able to achieve added length to her strands.

So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair pic.twitter.com/LwcKG0HLdn — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 13, 2021

Recently, Cardi B shared that after the birth of her son, she feared that her hair would fall out. So she used her natural routine and regimen to make sure that her hair kept growing.

Some women have tried out Cardi’s hair formula and confirmed that the ingredients have also helped their hair grow.

Over the years, Cardi has continued to prove that patience and consistency are also ingredients in achieving long and healthy hair.