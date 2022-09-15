Cardi B gets community service after pleading guilty to 2018 strip club assault charges

Cardi B has pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, formally bringing her three-year court case to rest.

A New York judge sentenced the rapper to 15 days of community service after she pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and second-degree reckless endangerment. The other 10 charges were dismissed.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, the “WAP” rapper also received three-year full order protection for the two victims and court fees.

In August 2018, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – was involved in two incidents at Angels Strip Club in Queens.

TMZ previously reported that the two bartenders alleged that the Grammy-winning rapper directed her associates to attack them with chairs and bottles.

However, in a 2019 grand jury indictment, Cardi B pleaded not guilty to two felony charges for attempted assault with intent to cause bodily injury.

She also pleaded not guilty to a variety of misdemeanour charges, including harassment and reckless endangerment.

The court also met in December 2019 to discuss whether previous social media posts indicated that the attack was premeditated. But Facebook and Instagram denied subpoenas for the content requested.

Following the plea deal, Cardi B tweeted, “Puuuurrrrrr,” along with four photos of herself in her courtroom attire: A white bodycon dress and large shades.

She also released a statement to Entertainment Tonight which read: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me.”

She added: “I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans.”