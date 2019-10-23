Cardi B joins cast of 'Fast & Furious 9' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Cardi B and Vin Diesel revealed a surprise Tuesday from the set of the new "Fast & Furious" movie.

It turns out, the "Hustlers" star is joining the cast for the ninth installment in the multi-billion dollar franchise.

In a video clip from the set posted on Instagram by Diesel, he said, "Day 86 on the set of 'Fast 9.' I know I'm exhausted. We all gave everything single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there."

As they sat together outside of a trailer after a long day of shooting, Cardi said, "'I'm tired. But I can't wait. I ain't gonna front. This gonna be the best one."

But there's no word yet on what sort of role she'll have in the film.

In addition to Diesel, Tyrese and Ludacris are among the stars returning for "Fast & Furious 9," due in theaters May 2020.

The eighth film in the blockbuster franchise, "The Fate of the Furious," was released in April 2017 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

A spin-off, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba, was released in August this year.