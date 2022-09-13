Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Clash Over Who's To Blame For PnB Rock's Death

After the unexpected killing of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock yesterday in Inglewood, California, people had a lot to say.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, PnB Rock was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles Police Department at 1:59 p.m. PST on Monday. Shortly after the news spread online, artists from all genres took to social media to send their condolences and share their memories of the 30-year-old rapper.

These posts opened the door for many to express their views on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj dropped their two cents into the conversation and had very different opinions.

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Cardi’s mention of PnB’s girlfriend referred to the belief that because the model listed the couple’s location on her Instagram story, it then made them a target.

Stephanie Sibounheuang, PnB Rock’s alleged girlfriend, took a photo of her food and shared that she and the rapper were dining at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffle on her Instagram Story. Shortly after, PnB Rock was robbed and killed.

Immediately after, Sibounheauang has since removed the Instagram story. And since the shooting, she has deactivated her main Instagram account.

Although Cardi’s tweets came to the defense of Sibounheuang and urged anger to be aimed toward the shooters, Nicki Minaj came with an alternate view.

Nicki’s tweet directly pointed to how the carelessness of simply posting a location could lead to a dangerous situation.

Cardi did not tweet anymore on the topic, but Nicki continued to express her devastation.

The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!! https://t.co/9YFjbZfQWx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Nicki also retweeted a previous interview that PnB Rock did with DJ Akademiks where he mentioned a previous robbery attempt directed towards him during his time in Los Angeles.

A week ago.. PNB Rock talked about a prior situation where he felt some people were trying to do something to him. pic.twitter.com/3l2xPELGlS — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 12, 2022

Nicki and Cardi were both thanked by their followers for using their platforms and expressing their opinions.

But whether the blame is to be placed directly on the individuals who shot PnB Rock or those around him with careless actions, the fact remains that we lost another talented artist too soon.