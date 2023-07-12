Cardi B pal Jeffrey Bush to be sentenced Wednesday in federal drugs, racketeering case

A gangbanger pal of hip hop star Cardi B who was charged for his role in her infamous strip club brawl in Queens is set to be sentenced Wednesday in his federal drugs and racketeering case.

Jeffrey Bush, 38, was the “visible leader” of the 5-9 Brims Bloods set in Brooklyn, running a drug-dealing and credit card fraud operation and overseeing attempts to rub out members of a rival street crew, prosecutors allege. He pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in February.

Bush has a lengthy criminal history, but his most notorious arrest, at the Angels Strip Club in College Point in August 2018, stemmed from his friendship with “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B.

The artist, Bush and a third suspect were indicted over a violent brawl with the bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi.

Bush recorded it all and prevented anyone from helping the siblings, while Cardi B and and Tawana Jackson-Morel allegedly planned the attack and exchanged cash for it, authorities alleged. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in exchange for 15 days of community service.

Bush, who also pleaded to misdemeanor assault, got a six-month sentence. He’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on federal charges in 2019.

Bush dated one of Cardi B’s friends, appeared in her music video “Red Barz” and attended her baby shower, according to law enforcement sources.

The charges that brought Bush into to federal court included allegations of drug dealing, assault and gun possession.

Federal prosecutors are asking for 17 and a half years in prison.

“The defendant, a leader of a violent criminal organization, oversaw violent gang assaults, the distribution of vast amounts of drugs and the use of stolen identities and other fraudulent means to enhance the financial status of the gang and its members,” federal prosecutors wrote in a filing Monday.

“The defendant not only contributed to the addiction, poverty and violence created by the drug trade, but also lined the pockets of the 5-9 Brims,” they added.

At least six of his drug deals were captured on surveillance footage, prosecutors said, and in one case, Bush brought a young child with him as he was carrying 60 grams of crack to meet a buyer.

He took the gang life so seriously that he would send fellow members gang “paperwork” and guides on speaking in code, federal prosecutors said in a filing to Brooklyn District Judge Pamela Chen.

He even passed along the “Brim Oath,” which included lines like, “I take this oath to fear no foe, I take this oath to never trust or run to PO PO. I take this oath to rep this set, take this oath to know only way out is death.”

Bush’s defense lawyer said that he rose to a high rank in the gang not because of his criminal activity, but ironically because his non-criminal association with Cardi B brought him money and status.

“He neither engaged in violence himself nor directed or condoned it. He became a leader — at one point the ‘high’ — not by virtue of violence but via his social status and earning capacity,” wrote lawyer Lisa Scolari.

“Jeffery was friendly with the rap star Cardi B and as a result he and his friends were invited to events. He wrote rhymes, made videos and promoted parties that brought him money and recognition,” Scolari stated. “Those activities, which were more lucrative than the bank fraud or drug dealing he engaged in, were the reason he was granted ‘status.’”

She also said Bush entered the gang life after surviving a childhood full of hardship, trauma and physical abuse.